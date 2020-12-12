Reaching the age of 100 is a huge milestone, but when Jean Crithton's carers realised she has only has one living relative and would have to spend her hundredth birthday virtually alone because of the pandemic, they turned to the internet to help.

An appeal for cards led to hundreds being sent from as far away as South Africa. Jean, who still lives at home in wakefield and turns 100 today, says she's overwhelmed by the response. Adam Fowler went to meet her.