A woman in her 70s has sent a heartbreaking but inspirational message to Lincolnshire police, backing their campaign on domestic abuse.

She has agreed the force can use her words in the hope they might reach someone else who is suffering now what she suffered over 30 years ago.

She has been divorced from her abusive husband for over three decades but she told officers the experience still haunts her. These are her words:

I still hear his voice, telling me I'm fat, ugly and no-one likes me, on a daily basis. The control of what I wore, questioning our children about who I had been talking to. I am now in my 70s. It's still with me. He never left a bruise where it could be seen. They are all still in my head. He was clever, even my family liked him, never suspected things were not right.

The publicity about the domestic abuse is so important. Please carry on as long as you need to. And you will need to.” Domestic abuse survivor

Lincolnshire Police replied:

You have been stronger than you should have ever needed to be. You should not have had to go through this. When you hear that voice, please hear ours. You are kind. You are brave. You took the time to tell us your experience to urge us to keep trying to reach others. You are a hero and an inspiration. We will carry on raising awareness and reaching out to those in need in our community Lincolnshire Police

And to anyone facing abuse now:

No one should control who you see, where you go or what you wear. No one should question your every movement. No one should pull you down and try to chip away at who you are. No one should hurt you. If you are enduring this, you are not alone. Please seek help. Take that first step. Lincolnshire Police

Advice from the Police:

Call us on 101. In an emergency call 999 and if speaking would put you in danger, don’t speak. Press 55 when prompted and we will know you need us.