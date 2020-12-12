Six of the region's local authorities are among the first wave of Tier 3 areas in England to take part in the government's community testing scheme.

Barnsley, Bradford, Kirklees, Chesterfield, Bolsover and North East Derbyshire are among 67 of England's worst-hit councils to follow the lead of Liverpool's pilot mass testing programme.

It's being rolled out in the regions as soon as Monday with the aim of driving down COVID-19 transmission rates, leading to an easing of restrictions in Tier 3 areas.

In Kirklees, whole-borough community testing and high-risk workplaces will be focused on first.

More than 1.6m rapid turnaround lateral flow tests will be delivered for use this month, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the enhanced testing programmes follow a successful pilot in Liverpool and will be a “vital additional tool” in finding asymptomatic cases.

Experts have previously suggested relying on rapid tests that give a result in minutes could mean a high proportion of cases are missed with false negative results.