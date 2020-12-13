Two teenagers, aged 14 and 19, have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of another boy's body in the village of Fishtoft, near Boston, in Lincolnshire.

Final identification is yet to take place but police believe the victim to be a boy of secondary school age.

This is a devastating incident in which a young boy has lost his life. The impact will no doubt be felt greatly in the community and beyond. We are working with those affected to keep them informed and offer our support. I want to reassure the public that we will do all in our power to meticulously investigate the circumstances of this young boy's death Detective Superintendent Martyn Parker

The body was found at 10.22 on December 12th in Alcorn Green and police are appealing for anyone with cctv footage taken in the area from the evening of December 11th until that time to get in touch.