A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of schoolboy Roberts Buncis in Boston.

Roberts died two days before his 13th birthday following an incident in the Fishtoft area on Saturday.

His cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

A 14-year-old boy appeared in court today charged with Roberts's murder. A 19-year-old man who was also arrested has been released without charge.