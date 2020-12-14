Fifth man charged over Hull murder as police hunt unidentfied suspect

Police have charged a fifth person with the murder of a 20-year-old man from Hull – but are continuing to appeal for help to find another wanted man.

Abdullah Balouchi died following an incident on Peel Street on October 7.

Today Peter Balog appeared in court charged with murder and was remanded into custody to appear at Hull Crown Court on Wednesday.

Three men and a 17 year-old boy have already been charged with murder.

But Humberside Police still want to find a further suspect and a £10,000 reward has been offered for information that will lead to the conviction of those responsible.