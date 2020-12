A boy who was found dead in a Lincolnshire village has been named by Lincolnshire police as Roberts Buncis.

The body of the 12-year-old was found in Fishtoft near Boston, on Saturday morning (December 12) at 10.22am.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with his murder. He is due to appear in court this morning.

A 19-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday, remains in police custody.