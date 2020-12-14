The headteacher of a school in Boston has paid tribute to "popular" 12-year-old Roberts Buncis, following his murder at the weekend.

Matthew Van Lier, who runs Haven High Academy, said "words cannot describe the shared sadness" felt by the school following the incident on Saturday.

A 14-year-old boy was due to appear in court today charged with Roberts's murder. A 19-year-old man remains in custody.

Mr Van Lier said: "Today is an unbelievably sad day for Haven High and the wider community.

"Yesterday we were informed that a member of our academy had been taken away from his family and friends well before his time.

"To make the situation even worse, today he would have been celebrating his 13th birthday.

"He was a popular young man destined for a life of joy, happiness and success and today we should try to remember him in that way."

Roberts died following an incident at Alcorn Green, Fishtoft. His body was found at about 10.22am on Saturday.

His cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Mr Van Lier added: "This news defies all belief. We all still expect him to walk around the corner with his friends, laughing and joking, plotting how to get away without completing his home learning and trying to remember what lesson to attend next.

"As many have said, words fail us. We are all left with a question 'why?'"