Man arrested twice in a week in North Yorkshire drink-driving crackdown

Police carrying out a drink-driving crackdown in North Yorkshire arrested the same man twice in a week.

The man, who is in his 20s and from Scarborough, was arrested on December 8 and again on the 14th on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries including blood tests are completed.

The man is one of 55 motorists arrested on suspicion of being over the limit during the pre-Christmas operation.

Eight arrests happened after collisions.

Traffic Sergeant Andy Morton said: "Our message this year is simple – 2020’s been a terrible year. Don’t make it even worse by drink driving.

"There’s a good chance you will be caught, and if you are over the limit you will be prosecuted – there are no second chances."