A teenage leukaemia patient from Batley has walked a marathon between bouts of chemotherapy to raise money for a children's cancer charity.

Fourteen-year-old Finlay Cawthorne was diagnosed with the disease in August and later began six months of intensive treatment.

It caused muscle wasting, hair loss, fatigue and sickness, problems with appetite and disrupted sleep patterns.

But, following three months of medication, and while waiting for his treatment to resume, Finlay decided to walk the 26.2-mile distance of a marathon in a month to raise cash for the charity Candlelighters. He completed the challenge today.

And after setting himself a target of £1,000, he has now raised almost £8,000.