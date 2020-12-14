Yorkshire flower-sellers' fears as Brexit talks drag on

Jon Hill reports

Yorkshire flower-sellers have spoken of their fears about price rises and delays as the UK government's efforts to find a post-Brexit trade agreement with the EU continue.

With just over two weeks until transitional arrangements come to an end, there's a warning that no deal could hit businesses – and see shoppers facing higher prices for fresh produce.

On Sunday, the latest self-imposed deadline for an agreement came and went following talks between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU President Ursula von der Leyen.

The two sides said discussions would continue and they would "go the extra mile" to reach a deal.

Among those worried about potential import tariffs and delays at ports are local florists, who rely on shipments from mainland Europe for most of their stock.