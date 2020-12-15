Bradford man jailed for indecent assault on children dating back to 1980s

A man from Bradford has been jailed for seven years after being convicted of multiple counts of indecent assault of children.

James Calder, 67, of Fall Brow Close, Bradford, was found guilty on Monday 14 December following a six-day long trial at Bradford Crown Court.

He was charged with eight counts of indecent assault.

The offences date back to the 1980s and 1990s against four female victims between the ages of 5 and 15-years-old.

One of the victims came forward and reported the abuse in August 2016, prompting the police to launch an investigation.

Detective Constable Charlotte Grose, of Bradford Safeguarding Unit, said: "Following a trial at court, we are pleased that Calder was found guilty and sentenced to a lengthy stint in prison for his crimes.

"All four of his victims bravely gave evidence in court and I would like to thank them for their patience throughout the court process and commend their courage for not only coming forward and reporting the abuse they suffered, but also for standing up in court to give their evidence.

"Anyone who has suffered any form of abuse is encouraged to come forward and speak to the police. We have a specialist team of officers who can listen, help and support you and bring the perpetrators to justice.”