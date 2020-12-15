A man from Doncaster has been sentenced to seven years in prison for a sexual offence against a child.

Kevin Lunn, 38, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Friday 4 December for sentencing after he was found guilty of one count of sexual assault of a child aged 13-years or over.

The court heard how Lunn sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in December 2018.

Investigating Officer, Alexandra Storey said:

I welcome this sentencing, and I am pleased that Lunn will now be behind bars for a significant period of time. I want to take a moment to comment the victim’s bravery in coming forward and reporting what happened to her. She has shown exceptional strength in talking to police officers about Lunn’s offending. Alexandra Storey, Investigating Officer

She added: "Lunn is now facing a custodial sentence for his crime, one which I hope will help the victim heal and begin to move forward."

Lunn was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life and was also handed a sexual harm prevention order for 20 years.