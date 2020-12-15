Doncaster man jailed for sexually assaulting teenage girl in 2018
A man from Doncaster has been sentenced to seven years in prison for a sexual offence against a child.
Kevin Lunn, 38, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Friday 4 December for sentencing after he was found guilty of one count of sexual assault of a child aged 13-years or over.
The court heard how Lunn sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in December 2018.
Investigating Officer, Alexandra Storey said:
I welcome this sentencing, and I am pleased that Lunn will now be behind bars for a significant period of time. I want to take a moment to comment the victim’s bravery in coming forward and reporting what happened to her. She has shown exceptional strength in talking to police officers about Lunn’s offending.
She added: "Lunn is now facing a custodial sentence for his crime, one which I hope will help the victim heal and begin to move forward."
Lunn was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life and was also handed a sexual harm prevention order for 20 years.