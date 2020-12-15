Footage courtesy of Bradford Teaching Hospitals

The first Covid-19 vaccines have been given out across Bradford Teaching Hospitals.

William Drake, an 85-year-old retired engineering supervisor from Clayton, in Bradford, was one of the first patients to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the district.

He had the jab on Monday afternoon, marking the start of the district's vaccine programme for patients, care home staff and frontline NHS staff.William said: "I had my vaccine today and it went very, very well, no problems whatsoever at all. It was dead easy, a small scratch and done. It was over in seconds."It is important to get vaccinated to fight Covid and beat it so that everybody can be safe and have a normal living. At the moment all we are doing is sitting at home."

The programme is focussing on vulnerable patients and care home staff Credit: Bradford Teaching Hospital

Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is one of a network of sites across the country delivering the world-leading COVID-19 vaccine programme.Chief Executive of Bradford Teaching Hospitals, Mel Pickup, said:

I'm immensely proud that we're part of such an historic event and I would like to pay tribute to all of our staff for all they have done this year to get us to this important point in our pandemic response, and for everything they continue to do to care for and protect our patients. Mel Pickup, Chief Executive of Bradford Teaching Hospitals

Adding: "This marks the light at the end of the tunnel after a year that has turned all our lives upside down and has left many families without a loved one."The programme is focussing on vulnerable patients and care home staff.

Lily Abbott, 90, and her friend, Trevor Hirst, who's also 90, from Heaton, came together to be vaccinated at the BRI.Trevor said: "Getting the vaccine makes me feel safer. I wasn't scared at all. At my age, getting an injection like this is like water off a duck's back!"Frontline NHS staff from Bradford Teaching Hospitals and Airedale NHS Foundation Trust' were also among the first to get vaccinated.BRI Renal Consultant, Dr Ashan Syed, said: "I've had my vaccination today as it is my personal commitment in the fight against this horrible virus. I think everyone who is offered this vaccination should take it."

Hospital hubs, vaccination centres and other community locations as well as GP practices and pharmacies will all be used to deliver the vaccines across the country.