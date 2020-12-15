GP practices across Calendar region begin Covid-19 vaccine rollout

Thousands of pensioners over the age of 80 are being vaccinated against Covid-19 as the rollout of the immunisation programme gets underway at GP practices across our region today.

They're among the first residents identified as priority groups receiving the jab for the first time.

Today's opening of vaccination centres comes after some hospital hubs began administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to patients over the age of 80, care home staff and frontline NHS staff.

There was an enthusiastic response at one doctors' surgery in Doncaster this morning, where more than 900 patients will be vaccinated over the next three days, before returning in three weeks time for the second dose.

Dr Nick Tupper from the practice said: "There's still a long way to go but this is a real fightback and us taking control of it really and we've done brilliantly with social distancing and all the changes to try and control it and this is our way of beating it really."

