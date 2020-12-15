Seven crew members have been rescued following a boat accident off the east coast of Skegness this morning, Tuesday 15 December.

The crew members made the decision to abandon ship after reporting difficulties at 11.25am while 25 miles north of Cromer. HM Coastguard launched a rescue operation after learning the vessel was taking on water.

Cromer RNLI all-weather lifeboat and HM Coastguard’s search and rescue helicopter from Humberside were sent to the scene. Offshore supply vessels and wind farm vessels have also been assisting with the operation which remains ongoing.

Three casualties have been airlifted to hospital and Cromer lifeboat has collected the four remaining crew.

In a statement, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said:

Just after 11.25am today (15 December) HM Coastguard was asked to assist a vessel that was taking on water off the north coast of Norfolk. Cromer RNLI all-weather lifeboat and HM Coastguard’s search and rescue helicopter from Humberside were sent and nearby vessels have been assisting. An offshore supply vessel rescued all seven of the crew. Maritime and Coastguard Agency

One of the vessels involved in the rescue operation was a Service Operation Vessel from Dufgeon offshore wind farm. In a statement, ESVAGT said: