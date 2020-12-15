The show must go on: Leeds schoolchildren capture nativity on camera

Watch Sarah Clark's report

It's that time of year again when school children across our region get dressed up for their school nativity.

But, like most things this year, staff have had to adapt due to the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure the show will go on.

St Urban's Catholic Primary School in Leeds has proved there's no business like show business so parents and loved ones can see their children's performance.

Their festive play has been captured on camera by their teacher and director Liz Hill, so it can be shared online.

She explained: "We have missed the buzz of the mums and dad's but it's been a bit easier as well because we have been able to stop and start so as you can imagine with year children, 4 and 5 year olds, it's a little bit hard to get it perfect every time.