Woman, 24, dies after four-car collision in Lincolnshire
Lincolnshire Police has launched an appeal for information after a fatal collision on Monday 14 December.
Emergency Services were called to the scene of a four-car collision which happened at just before 5.40pm on the A15 north of Caenby Corner near the Willoughton junction.
A red Mercedes HGV, a black Renault Clio, an orange BMW and a red MG car were involved. Police say the diver of the red MG, a 24 year old woman, died at the scene.
The road remained closed overnight an into Tuesday morning.
In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said:
We are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the A15 north of Caenby Corner immediately prior to the collision and may have seen any of the vehicles involved, or has dashcam footage or the collision itself. We would like to hear from you if you have any information that could assist the inquiry.