Woman, 24, dies after four-car collision in Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire Police has launched an appeal for information after a fatal collision on Monday 14 December.

Emergency Services were called to the scene of a four-car collision which happened at just before 5.40pm on the A15 north of Caenby Corner near the Willoughton junction.

A red Mercedes HGV, a black Renault Clio, an orange BMW and a red MG car were involved. Police say the diver of the red MG, a 24 year old woman, died at the scene.

The road remained closed overnight an into Tuesday morning.

In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said: