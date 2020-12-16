Footage from the scene in Fishtoft on Monday (14 December)

The father of 12-year-old Roberts Buncis who was found dead on a patch of land in the Fishtoft area of Boston on Saturday has spoken out for the first time since his sons death.

Roberts' body was discovered at about just after 10am on Saturday (12 December) on a patch of land between Alcorn Green and Woodthorpe Avenue, just two days before his 13th birthday.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of Roberts' murder. A 13-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man have both been released under investigation.

A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared in court in Lincoln on Monday morning (14 December), charged with his murder.

Earlier, Lincolnshire Police shared the following statement on behalf of Roberts' dad Edgars.

I am comforted by the community support that has been shown and I understand that friends want to show their support by getting together on Saturday. I will not be attending, I will remember Roberts in private and celebrate his life at his funeral. Please remember Roberts with flowers and a smile. Be safe and please do not do anything stupid. I want you to continue with your lives. Roberts' dad Edgars

Lincolnshire Police said Mr Buncis has been touched by the amount of support he has received from the public during this difficult time.

Following the murder of Roberts on Saturday, police have been made aware that a vigil has been planned to pay tribute to his life.

Chief Inspector James Trafford sent his heartfelt condolences to the family on behalf of the force.

Our hearts go out to Roberts’ loved ones and everyone who knew him. While we understand that the community is grieving the loss of Roberts we would like to strongly remind people that we are in a pandemic and tier three Covid restrictions apply. The safest way for those who want to pay their respects to Roberts is to do so in private while following the rules. Chief Inspector James Trafford

Working in partnership with Boston Borough Council, Cllr Paul Skinner, Leader of Boston Borough Council, said: “Our thoughts are with the family at this time.

"The death of Roberts has had a huge impact on the community.

"People will want to pay their respects to Roberts, that is only natural but please respect the family wishes.

"The best way to keep safe is to pay your respects in the privacy of your own home.”