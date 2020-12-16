Disabled people across our region twice as likely to be unemployed

Kevin Ashford reports.

A new survey has revealed that disabled people are more than twice as likely to be unemployed as non-disabled people.

The survey showed that the pandemic is making it even harder for people with disabilities to get jobs, with a fifth of employers admitting they were less likely to take on a disabled job applicant.

42% of employers questioned said they were discouraged from hiring disabled job applicants due to concerns around supporting them properly during the pandemic.

Jaki Wilson who is registered as blind has a job supporting victims of domestic violence. She had struggled in previous work applications until she got advice from a scheme run by the charity Scope.

They gave me the facts about the Equality Act and that actually I didn't need to disclose my disability at any point during the interview process. I didn't know that, I just thought you had to. Most of the time I did but then I would point out that actually I can still get to work, I can drive around, I can do the job equally as much as anybody who hasn't got a disability. Jaki Wilson

The Scope scheme that helped Jaki has now given advice and support to one million disabled people and is backed by some of the country's biggest firms.

Those adjustments you might make in the workplace are a helpful for all members of staff, not just the disabled members of staff but there is that a large number of our customers or prospects if not existing customers, will be disabled and therefore having disabled people in the workforce who understand their needs better creates a great opportunity for the business. Jeff Dodds, Virgin Media

Campaigners says the progress is welcome but more needs to be done.