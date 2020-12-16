Leeds' Featherweight world boxing champion Josh Warrington pays visit to site of new mural
Leeds' IBF Featherweight world boxing champion Josh Warrington paid a visit to the site of a new mural dedicated to his achievements.
The 30 year old, who has an unblemished record of 30 wins from 30 fights, hasn't fought since October last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He told Calendar that he's maintained his fitness throughout lockdown and expects to step back into the ring in February next year.
Start of the year for 2020, it was going to be absolutely fantastic. Obviously, the pandemic came in and it’s cancelled a few massive sporting events for myself. Now we’re looking at February time. Maybe we could have some fans there. I’ve been training more or less all year, so I’m just waiting for them to be announced, get it done and lets get on.