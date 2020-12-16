A sweet factory worker is to be sentenced today after he attempted to murder six of his fellow employees after a row erupted at a work Christmas party.

Andrew Wrigglesworth, 50, was convicted of the attempted murder of six men after a fight at a Christmas party at Moorlands Working Men’s Club in Cleckheaton in the early hours of December 22, 2019.

Just after last orders, as the party was breaking up, Wrigglesworth got into a scuffle and was punched in the face.

This seemed to enrage him. Witnesses heard him say ‘I’m going to kill them. I’m going to run them over.”

He was then seen to run to his vehicle and, mounting the pavement, deliberately drove at the six men on Bradford Road in Cleckheaton.

One of the six men was very seriously injured. The other five men were all also injured and some were knocked unconscious.

Wrigglesworth did not stop at the scene, but drove off at high speed, with his windscreen shattered.

He was found guilty of all six counts of attempted murder in August after a seven-day trial at Leeds Crown Court.