Pleas from Hull businesses for the Government to bring the area into tier two

ITV News Calendar's Jonathan Brown reports.

There are pleas from businesses in the leisure industry in Hull for the Government to bring the area into tier two of regional restrictions so they can start to rebuild.

It comes just a month after the city had the highest covid infection rate in the country.

As the numbers of weekly positive cases is now down by around 75%, there are calls for things to change when the Government announces the results of its review of the tiered restrictions tomorrow (17 December).

As a business we have ongoing costs that keep coming and don't go away. It puts a massive amount of pressure on us as a company. We need as much support as we can get, we are going to bring a lot to the city of Hull, we really are, we will employ people, it's also for people's mental wellbeing as well. At this time, after this year, we all need as much fun as we can get. Lane Scott, Lost City Adventure Golf

Just a month ago in November, Hull had the highest COVID infection rate in the country, at 770 positive cases per hundred thousand of the population but numbers have since dropped by three quarters.

Emma Hardy Labour MP for Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle said many people in her constituency feel that Hull has been a "forgotten city" in the pandemic.

She said: "I really do hope that our declining rate is looked upon favourably when deciding which tier to move into. A 75% drop in a few weeks shows how determined we are to move out of Tier 3 and into Tier 2.

"But we need clarity. What criteria, what is the goal? What is it that we need to do to move out of this Tier 3? Tell us what we need to do and then we can focus on making sure we do it.

"The Government cannot leave us in Tier 3 over the Christmas period without extra support. It has been such an uphill battle to get any support for our area and I've said this before to the minister many times, we will not be the forgotten city which is how many people in my constituency feel right now."