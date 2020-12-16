Boris Johnson agreed to give his government's support when asked by Bassetlaw MP Brendan Kevin Clarke.

The Prime Minister has praised rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield, after he has raised more than £2.5 million with his mammoth marathon challenge for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Sinfield is raising money in support of his former Rhinos colleague and close friend Rob Burrow, who is fighting the disease.

The Leeds Rhinos director of rugby completed seven marathons in seven days - with the initial aim of raising £77,777.

Watch the full interview with Kevin Sinfield & Calendar presenter Christine Talbot

He has already raised more than £2.5 million - with that figure continuing to rise.

The number seven is synonymous with Burrow as the number he wore throughout his career which was the spark for the idea by Sinfield to run seven marathons in seven days, with each run beginning at 7am and he finished the fundraiser on the 7th December.

Rob Burrows with his children

As well as raising funds for Burrow and the Motor Neurone Disease Association, Sinfield is also wanting to send out a strong message of support for all families, like Burrow's own, who are dealing with the cruel disease during the lockdown.