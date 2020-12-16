Sheffield's 'Mrs Christmas' still giving this Christmas despite pandemic

ITV News Calendar's Adam Fowler reports.

Gloria Stewart from Sheffield, who has been known as "Mrs Christmas" for well over a decade, has been providing Christmas lunch to hundreds of people who might otherwise be on their own at this time of year.

Of course, like everyone, this year she's had to adapt her plans, but she's not letting the matter of a global pandemic get in the way of her mission to spread festive cheer.

Every year around five hundred of Sheffield's elderly and isolated residents get together for a fantastic Christmas party, all thanks to Gloria Stewart.

This year will be the first time in fourteen years that it hasn't gone ahead. There will be a Christmas party, but it won't be at Christmas.

We are going to hopefully do it for Easter. Fingers crossed, so they will be getting a Christmas lunch but it'll be an Easter lunch where they can have what they normally have, a lovely six course meal, entertainment, so long as they get what they normally get at Christmas it doesn't matter what day it is. Gloria Stewart

The elderly and isolated don't have to wait until then. Along with a team of volunteers, Gloria's delivering two hundred Christmas hampers to the residents instead this festive season.

She will also be delivering them to families who are in financial trouble because of the pandemic.

To do this, Gloria is overcoming her own personal challenges after suffering an inexpressible loss.

My daughter is usually helps me with everything and unfortunately she passed away a week ago. Well, people might say, why are you doing it? I'm doing this for the people who I know my daughter would have wanted to help. So I'm doing it not just for the people but to make me feel better in her memory. If I can fetch a little happiness to somebody then I have to do it. Gloria Stewart

Ways to contact Samaritans if you're feeling lonely or isolated this Christmas: