Collingham doctor kickstarts ICU choir hoping for a Christmas number one

Video report by ITV News Reporter Sally Biddulph

A choir of NHS intensive care frontline heroes are hoping to clinch the coveted Christmas number one spot with their rendition of The Police's Every Breath You Take.

The 115-strong Liberty Singers' - made up of ICU staff from across the country - version contains new moving lyrics on the contribution of frontline workers, adding the line 'We Watch Over You'.

They also aim to raise funds for the wellbeing and mental health of ICU staff nationally - as well as provide a morale boost to those taking part.

The idea all started when Kari Olsen Porterhouse, a veteran choir director who runs several community-based singing ensembles, decided she wanted to do something for the NHS this Christmas.

ICU consultant Alison Pittard from Collingham in West Yorkshire put an appeal out on social media and expected just 10 or so colleagues to respond, but received more than 100 responses from every county across the country.

Dr Pittard told ITV News Calendar: "It's been an amazing experience getting so many critical care staff together in such a short space of time and creating something that has improved morale and well-being amongst the staff."

The choir of non-professional singers met virtually and had their first rehearsal just three weeks ago on a video call.

When the final single was played to them last Wednesdays there were tears and cheers.