In the build-up to Thursday's announcement about the outcome of a review of England's tier arrangements, there was pressure from some local leaders in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire for restrictions to be relaxed.

When the rules were imposed a fortnight ago, the vast majority of the region's residents found themselves in tier three and subject to the tightest limitations on their liberty – banned from mixing with people outside of their household or support bubble; hospitality businesses unable to open unless they were serving takeaway food and drink.

York and North Yorkshire was the only area to escape the severest treatment. But, even there, many were unhappy that they had to live with tier two restrictions – prohibiting households from mixing indoors and restricting the trade of pubs that didn't serve substantial meals.

The only way to loosen the shackles, people were told, was to obey the restrictions and reverse the worrying spread of the infection.

Two weeks on and the new 'lockdown' appeared to have worked: the number of new infections and hospital admissions was down significantly almost across the board.

In Hull, which a month ago had the highest COVID infection rate in the country - at 770 positive cases per 100,000 of the population – numbers dropped by three quarters.

Leaders in Leeds explicitly called for the city to be moved into tier three, having seen infection rates fall from over 400 cases in every 100,000 people to fewer than 140.

York was hopeful of being given a ticket to tier one.

Businesses across the region were anxious for even the slightest glimmer of respite from restrictions which had persisted on-and-off for months and that, for many, had been catastrophic if not fatal.

And yet, when it came, the announcement was that nothing would change.

York and North Yorkshire would stay in tier two. For the rest, tier three.

Why did nothing change?

Following Matt Hancock's speech in the Commons, the government published a detailed region-by-region rationale for the decision:

South Yorkshire

The government said: "Since the end of national restrictions South Yorkshire has improved marginally but is still of concern.

"Case rates are decreasing in Barnsley, Doncaster and Sheffield but remain over 150 per 100,000 in those aged over 60 in Barnsley and Doncaster.

"Rotherham remains of concern with case rates in all ages and in over 60s remaining over 200 per 100,000. The epidemiology indicators remain too high for de-escalation to Tier 2."While Covid admissions, bed occupancy and critical care bed occupancy in the area are not rising, they are above the national averages."

The Humber

The government said: "There is an improving picture across the majority of The Humber.

"Case rates are decreasing in all four local authorities and by 10% or more over the last 7 days in three of them.

"The case rate in Kingston upon Hull remains very high though falling.

"Case rates in over 60s are decreasing across the majority of the area though are increasing and remain high in Kingston upon Hull.

"Case rates are lowest in North East Lincolnshire and East Riding of Yorkshire, however in the most recent data, cases in the local authorities are stabilising or increasing, which is also seen in neighbouring areas, therefore any de-escalation of these local authorities would likely lead to cases increasing.

"Overall, the epidemiology indicators are still too high for de-escalation to Tier 2.

"De-escalation too early poses a risk that transmission of the virus will increase rapidly and that this area is only in Tier 2 for a very short period of time before potential re-escalation is needed."Covid admissions in the Humber area are decreasing and bed occupancy is now below the national average."

West Yorkshire

The government said: "Since the end of national restrictions the situation in West Yorkshire has improved though is still of concern.

"Case rates are decreasing by more than 10% in all five local authorities. Case rates in over 60s are stable or decreasing across the West Yorkshire but remain above 150 per 100,000 in Bradford and Wakefield.

"Positivity rates are falling across the area. The epidemiology indicators remain too high for de-escalation to Tier 2.

"De-escalating too early where there is still high prevalence in the community poses a risk that this area is only in Tier 2 for a very short period of time before re-escalation is needed"Covid admissions, bed occupancy and critical care occupancy in the area are falling steadily."

York and North Yorkshire

The government sdaid: "Since the end of national restrictions, the picture in York and North Yorkshire has improved. Case rates are broadly stable or decreasing.

"The overall case rate has decreased by over 10% in the last 7 days in Craven, Richmondshire, Hambleton and York.

"Case rates in over 60s are stable or decreasing across the majority of the area although rising from a low base in Hambleton and Ryedale.

"The most concerning area is Scarborough with the case rate for all ages now above 150 per 100,000 and rising. The epidemiology indicators are too high for allocation to Tier 1 but the trajectory does currently not warrant inclusion in Tier 3."Covid admissions in the Humber, Coast and Vale area are decreasing and bed occupancy is now below the national average. Critical care occupancy is also reducing now."Covid admissions, bed occupancy and critical care occupancy in the West Yorkshire and Harrogate area are falling steadily."

Lincolnshire

The government said: "The overall picture is mixed but concerning in Lincolnshire.

"Case rates remain over 200 per 100,000 in Lincoln, Boston, West Lindsey and North Kesteven.

"The case rate in all ages has increased by 20% or more over the last 7 days in Lincoln and West Lindsey and decreased by 10% or more in Boston, East Lindsey, South Kesteven and South Holland.

"In the most recent few days the case rate is increasing, including South Holland.

"Case rates in over 60s remain greater than 150 per 100,000 in four local authorities in the area and are increasing in three. The epidemiology indicators remain too high for allocation to Tier 2."The increasing rates of Peterborough to the south are also important to note for southern parts of Lincolnshire like South Holland and South Kesteven"In the Lincolnshire STP there have been high levels of activity but slowly diminishing admissions, bed occupancy and critical care occupancy."

What happens next?

The government is obliged to review the restrictions at least every 14 days, meaning the next announcement must take place on or before New Year's Eve.

Whether the restrictions are relaxed at that point or not, December 31 will mark the end of what has been the most challenging peacetime year in the recent history of the country and the hope that things can only improve in 2021.