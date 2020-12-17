Police are investigating the suspected murder of a man whose body was found nine years after he disappeared in Huddersfield.

The remains of 44-year-old Polish national Dariusz Michalowski, who went missing in Birkby in March 2011, were found at land in Mixenden, Calderdale.

West Yorkshire Police say Mr Michalowski's family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Over the last nine years five men have been arrested in connection with the investigation and have been released under investigation.

Detectives have appealed for information.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Nicholson, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "This is a key breakthrough in the disappearance of Dariusz and I’m glad that after nine long years, we have found his body and can bring him back to his family to be laid to rest.

"Dariusz was a husband and father who was working to provide for a young family who deserve to know what happened to him.

"His family are now keen to see justice for Dariusz’s murder and urge anyone with information to come forward."

He added: "We know that there are people out there who know how Dariusz died, who killed him and who dumped his body in a field.

"We have been following positive lines of enquiry for some time now and we have information which I am sure will bring us the answers we need to get justice and closure for Dariusz's family."