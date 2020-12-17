Results of tier review announced for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

The tier arrangements for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire will remain the same following a government review, the health secretary Matt Hancock has announced.

It means that York and North Yorkshire will continue to be in tier two. All other parts of the region remain in tier three, where the tightest restrictions stay in place.

In tier three areas – classes as very high risk – people cannot mix indoors or in most outdoor situations with people outside of their household or support bubble.

All pubs, bars and restaurants can only operate as takeaways.

In tier two, or 'high risk', locations, people from different households are not allowed to mix indoors, and must only meet up to six people outdoors.

Pubs and bars must close unless they serve 'substantial meals' and venues must stop taking orders by 10pm and close at 11pm.

Announcing the decision in the Commons, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the UK has "come so far" and "mustn't blow it now".

He said: "As we enter the coldest months we must be vigilant and keep this virus under control.

"Yesterday 25,161 cases were reported and there are 18,038 people in hospital with coronavirus in the UK. We must keep supressing this virus.

"And this isn't just a matter for Government or for this House, it is a matter for every single person and these are always the most difficult months for people's health and for the NHS.

"And especially with the vaccine already here, we must be cautious as we accelerate the vaccine deployment as per The Winter Plan.

"We've come so far, we mustn't blow it now."

Only Bristol and North Somerset, along with Herefordshire, would have their restrictions relaxed, he said.

Labour's shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the opposition accepted the decision, but urged the government again to review the easing of restrictions over the Christmas period.

He said: "This isn't about cancelling Christmas, Santa will still deliver his presents, but is (Matt Hancock) really telling us that allowing indoor mixing of three households across regions and generations for five days is sensible given the virus is raging with such ferocity at the moment?

"And the devastating tragedy is that those who will be most impacted by this virus spreading through the easing are those who will be at the front of the queue for the vaccine in the next month or two."