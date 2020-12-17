The South Yorkshire Mayor Dan Jarvis has reacted angrily to the government's review of the Covid tier arrangements, saying local leaders were "not even afforded the basic courtesy of being consulted".

South Yorkshire will remain under the toughest tier three restrictions following the health secretary's announcement today.

Infection rates in South Yorkshire have fallen, but vary from 143 to 234 new cases for every 100,000 people, with more than 100 new hospital admissions in the last week.

Mr Jarvis said the decision to keep the area in tier three was a "hammer blow", with hospitality businesses forced to remain closed except for takeaways.

He said for many businesses, the Christmas period was "critical to their survival".

But, while he did not criticise the decision itself, Mr Jarvis condemned the review process.

He said: "Once again, mayors and local leaders have been cut out of the decision-making process and not even afforded the basic courtesy of being consulted, or informed in advance, about this decision.

"These decisions are absolutely crucial to our residents, businesses and communities, but yet again they are being made about us, without us."

Julia Burrows, the director of public health for Barnsley Council, said although the rate of infection had fallen, there were signs it was starting to increase again.

She said: “The pressure on NHS services also remains high, as they continue to try to provide routine health care on top of handling COVID-19 admissions.

"By moving out of very high restrictions at this time, we would put South Yorkshire’s hospitals at additional risk as well as the lives of vulnerable people.

“I understand this may be frustrating for many people, as so many have worked hard to reduce our rates. However, it is vital that we do all we can to keep the virus under control as much as possible as we have seen how quickly infections and deaths can increase.”