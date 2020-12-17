Kellingley Colliery five years on: The miner and the nurse

Five years after the closure of Kellingley Colliery, former miner Paul Hine and ex-nurse May Justice give David Hirst their reflections on life at 'Big K'

A miner's story

Paul Hine Credit: ITV Yorkshire

On the face of it, Paul Hine has every right to feel aggrieved.

A fourth generation miner, he served man-and-boy in the coal industry for 35 years, as a locomotive driver and in developments.

Paul was 50 when Kellingley Colliery closed down for good in December, 2015. The compensation for losing his job was a redundancy payout of £11,500.

Twenty-three years earlier his father received almost four times that, taking home £40,000 when he was forced out of work.

“I’m not a lover of Thatcher," Paul says. "But my feeling on that is that Thatcher looked after the miners better than this government did when we finished five years ago."

Yet any resentment he felt has now gone.

He earns less than half the £40,000 a year he got at Kellingley, but is content working for Leeds City Council as a bus driver, transporting children with autism to and from the Rodillian Academy at Lofthouse, near Wakefield.

Paul says: “I did feel bitter at first because I think it was orchestrated. But I look back and I think I had my time.

"Obviously I could have had another five or ten years, but I felt sorry for the young lads. I mean they’d just set some young lads on about four or five years earlier. They were promised about 20 years.”

What he misses most about his time in mining is his former colleagues. The banter, the camaraderie.

“If you waved a magic wand and told me Kellingley was back open again I’d be back in a shot.”

A nurse's story

May Justice Credit: ITV Yorkshire

“Being a woman in a man’s world, I had to be strong.”

May Justice was one of the last nurses in the deep coal mining industry.

Now in her 70s, she looks back with great affection on her 35 years in mining.

She was a hospital sister in South Yorkshire and also a district nursing sister, before working in the pits (she can count 15), including 20 years at Kellingley.

“I miss it terribly, because it’s the comradeship and the craic with all the men because theywere really funny. Good sense of humour and happy, except in sad times. No miner everswore in front of me in all those years,” said May.

Her memories include carol services underground on Christmas Eve at Wath Colliery yearsago, eating mince pies and drinking coffee with the men down in the pit bottom, the serviceconducted by a local preacher.

And travelling around the country with Kellingley’s award-winning first aid team.

She’s also seen her fair share of tragedy. And sometimes she had to crawl on her belly toreach an injured miner underground, which could be miles from the pit surface.

May recalls: “All nurses and doctors know that you’ve got what’s called 'the golden hour' –one hour in which, if you can medical aid to that person within that hour, the chances ofsurvival increase dramatically.

"But we could never, ever get the golden hour because it took an hour and a half to get underground to the place where the men were workin. But we still saved many lives.”

The end of the coal industry still hurts for Sister May.

“I feel very sad that it’s gone because miners have so many skills. Machine drivers,electricians, joiners, all the professional people that you need. But their skills were just formining and not transferable to other industries.

"So I worried about them when they were finished. But I think most of them were quite adaptable to moving to other industries.”