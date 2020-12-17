Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for the government to set up a special taskforce to combat flooding as he met residents who were affected by a devastating storm last year.

Sir Keir visited Bentley, which was flooded in November 2019 after the River Don burst its banks during heavy rain.

He heard that some people were still not back in their homes and some insurance companies were stalling on payouts.

Joined by constituency MP Ed Miliband and Bentley councillor Jane Nightingale, the Labour leader said it was "simply not good enough to wait until after disaster strikes to turn up and pledge support".

Keir Starmer heard the concerns of residents including Lorna Ulyett Credit: PA

Speaking on the doorstep, Lorna Ulyett on Frank Road, told Sir Keir she had to live in a caravan in her back garden through the pandemic until recently after the insurance company wouldn't pay out costs that were needed to fix her home.

"These insurance companies need to change the way they operate," she said.

"It's the most expensive piece of paper on the planet and when you need them, they don't do what they're supposed to do.

Large parts of Doncaster were left underwater during the 2019 floods Credit: PA

A pensioner on nearby Chadwick told the Labour leader he had to live in a Travel Lodge for two weeks before being moved to a one-bedroom flat in Scawthorpe and recalled flood water surging through his house and even up through his toilet.

Sir Keir said: "I understand their concerns and their challenges first hand, that's why I want to be here because you can't read briefings in London and understand what it's like in Bentley to live through 12 months of agony after the floods.

"Second is to take away the challenges and do something about it and the biggest challenge is not only help people get back into their homes but to give them peace of mind that this isn't going to happen again. People I've spoken to say they're fed up with it taking so long.

"We need to push the Government to put in a preventative measure, a taskforce to bring people together on this.

"We go through this pretty much every winter now and it's not acceptable."

Boris Johnson was challenged over his response to the floods in 2019 Credit: PA

The government says it has already stepped up its efforts to tackle flooding.

Floods minister Rebecca Pow told Calendar: "Far from not being committed to this , we have now doubled flooding funding to £5.2 billion in the next six years and our commitment has been over and above anything done before that. Yorkshire itself has had more money donated to flooding than any other region."