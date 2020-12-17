Watch our special film on the events of the last year

2020 has been a year of unprecedented loss, upheaval and suffering, a year in which thecoronavirus pandemic swept the world and threw this country into lockdown.

But it has also been a year when we have seen the very best in people, when communities came together, and the courage and sacrifice of frontline workers inspired us all. As journalists, the news teams at ITV have been on air throughout, bearing witness to all these events on an international, national and local level – bringing information about the pandemic into people’s homes, helping them understand lifesaving public health messages and, when needed, holding power to account. But most of all ITV has been telling extraordinary stories: of sorrow, of courage, of recovery; as people shared the events, big and small, that have changed how we live and have defined this remarkable year.

In this special film we look back at some of the remarkable stories coverednationally and locally at ITV News Calendar.