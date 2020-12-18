Kellingley Colliery five years on: What now for the coalfields?

Five years on from the closure of Kellingley Colliery, the fight continues to try and regenerate former coalfield areas

Once a deep mine pit has been closed, it’s generally acknowledged in the UK that it will remain closed for good.

For one thing, it would cost a small fortune to re-open just one pit because of the flooding that occurs once it has been abandoned.

But it’s that very minewater which could hold the key to a regeneration of former mining areas – and potentially create thousands of new jobs.

Geothermal systems are being explored by the Coal Authority, based in Mansfield.

Here’s how it works:

The minewater gets warmed underground by the earth’s core and can be pushed back up into homes and businesses via a heat pump, offering an alternative and clean source of energy.

Once cooled, it’s pumped back underground and the process starts again.

One of the biggest challenges we’ll have over the next few years if we’re to have a zero carbon economy is going to be maintaining comfort within our buildings and finding zero, low carbon ways of doing that is going to be crucial.

Geothermal offers exactly that kind of opportunity.

There are a lot of people living on top of the coalfields (around two million in Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire) and most pits in those areas were deep underground.

Geothermal systems have already been tried and tested in the United States and the Netherlands.

Charlotte Adams, from the government-funded Coal Authority, which manages the effects of past coal mining, says it’s an exciting opportunity for former coalfields.

She said:”We need to find an alternative to fossil fuels and using geothermal heat in mining areas provides that opportunity. So as well as the potential to heat homes and businesses, there could also be spin-off opportunities with businesses who might want to use heat and relocate to those areas.”

The Authority says it’s got two projects close to development and which could come on stream in the next couple of years.

It would, it says, be attractive to energy companies who want to sell the heat or a horticultural project which grows vegetables and needs to heat its warehouse.

In Spain, there is a hospital which is run on geothermal energy.

The Netherlands uses the energy to heat underground swimming pools.

“I would estimate (the number of jobs) is on the scale of thousands.It’s really good for former coalfield communities because it can bring in all these new opportunities with the development of the heat networks, the sale of the heat, the skills and jobs that would be created as part of that. And then also, if you’ve got a mine energy system running then you’ve also got removing gas boilers from people’s homes and improvements in air quality. There are lots of knock-on benefits.”

And how ironic that would be if King Coal cleaned up its act and joined the green revolution to create a brighter future for generations of youngsters.