Lincoln Eastern Bypass set to open this weekend after 8 years of planning

The Lincoln Eastern Bypass is set to open this weekend after eight years of planning.

The council hopes the 4.6 mile road will minimise traffic congestion and improve the city's infrastructure.

The £120m project was finally completed earlier this month but an official says it's been a challenging journey.

Cllr Richard Davies, Lincolnshire County Council:

The project included:· Four new roundabouts and eight new bridges built

· 20 miles of drainage pipes installed

· 2.2 million tonnes of soil and earth moved

· 160 low energy LED street lights installed

· 18 miles of new road markings laid

· 250,000 ancient artefacts uncovered

· 3,700 tonnes of steel, 17,500 tonnes of concrete and 1,800 tonnes of reinforcement for the new bridges

· 305 new trees, 10,000 smaller shrubs and plants and 68,000 hedge plants planted

Cllr Davies said: "Even though the road will be open from this weekend, there are still some works left to complete over the next couple months, including removing the plant crossing at Heighington Road, planting new trees and shrubs, and removing the site compound and topsoiling the area. But I want to assure everyone that this will all be completed with little to no disruption for drivers.

"I want to thank everyone for staying patient while we've been building the new road and very much look forward to opening it this weekend."

The 7.5km Lincoln Eastern Bypass project is part-funded by a £50m Central Government capital grant and hopes to improve Lincoln’s infrastructure, encourage growth, minimise traffic congestion and enhance the inter-city environment.