Mass community coronavirus testing underway in Kirklees

A major programme of mass coronavirus testing has started in Kirklees.

The rapid tests aim to identify people who don't have Covid-19 symptoms, but who are infectious and could spread the virus to others unknowingly.

The council has built four new testing sites and will have support from the RAF to start the roll out.

You do not need to book to attend the mass community testing centres.

Testing sites:

Batley: Batley Library, 14 Market Place, Batley, WF17 5DA

Dewsbury: Dewsbury Customer Service Centre, Walsh Building, Town Hall Way, Dewsbury, WF12 8EE

Huddersfield: Hudawi Centre, Great Northern Street, Huddersfield, HD1 6BG

Ravensthorpe: Greenwood Centre, Huddersfield Rd, Ravensthorpe, WF13 3JR

It is hoped that community testing will identify more cases and help stop the spread of the virus.

The lateral flow tests which are used have a rapid turnaround because they are processed at the sites, with no need to send samples off to a lab.