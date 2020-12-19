Lincoln's new eastern bypass now open to traffic

Lincoln's new 4.5 mile long bypass has officially opened, connecting the A15 Sleaford Road to the A158 Wragby Road.

It's hoped the bypass will reduce the number of cars and HGVs travelling through Lincoln.As part of the scheme, four new roundabouts and eight new bridges have been built, in addition to the team moving 2.2 million tonnes of soil and earth and laying 154,000 tonnes of tarmac and other road surfacing. To date, £122 million has been spent on the project. However, the final cost of the road is still being finalised and will not be known until all the accounts have been settled in the coming months.The additional cost over £120 million can be attributed to the impacts of coronavirus and periods of extreme wet weather during 2019 and 2020.Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: "This is fantastic news, not just for Lincoln and the surrounding area, but for the county as a whole."This project has faced challenge after challenge, from Carillion going into liquidation and unprecedented wet weather to internationally-significant archaeological finds and now coronavirus. "This road is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of all the people who have worked tirelessly to make this new bypass a reality." Cllr Martin Hill, the leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said: "This scheme has been a massive undertaking and will, no doubt, play an important role in the growth of Lincoln and Lincolnshire now and into the future. "Maintaining and improving the county's roads are a key part of what we do, so we will continue developing new projects like this one to help make getting into and around the county safer and easier for residents and visitors alike."