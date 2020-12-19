Rob Burrow thanks public for support since his Motor Neurone Disease diagnosis

Leeds Rhinos rugby legend Rob Burrow has released an audio message thanking the public for the support he's received since his diagnosis with Motor Neurone Disease.

It is exactly a year since he revealed he has the condition. Since then millions of pounds has been raised in his name to fund research into MND, including over two and a half million pounds by former captain Kevin Sinfield who ran seven marathons in seven days at the start of December.

Since his diagnosis, Rob Burrow has been very keen to draw public attention to the disease and has worked with the MND Association to raise awareness of the condition.

Chris James, Director of External Affairs for the charity has revealed the remarkable impact that Burrow’s generosity has had.

Chris James commented, “I’m not sure, a year ago, any of us imagined quite what an impact Rob’s announcement of his MND diagnosis would have.

“As a result of Rob and Lindsey, incredibly bravely, opening a door to their lives, so many more people now have an understanding of the reality of MND, for the person with the disease and also those around them.

“As a Rugby League player Rob inspired team mates and fans, as a person with MND he has done the same. There have been some high profile activities, and also thousands of people from the Rugby League family and far beyond who have taken on personal fundraising challenges, organised money spinning events with friends and neighbours, and some who have chosen to work with us on an ongoing basis as Association volunteers.

“All of them are now part of our MND community, working to support people with MND and to fund research to find treatments for the disease – and that’s all thanks to Rob.”

There are approximately 5000 people in the UK living with MND.

The MND Association is now encouraging people to do their own 7 in 7 challenge to raise money for the charity.

