Rotherham United game postponed due to positive Covid-19 test in squad

Rotherham United has announced that this afternoon's fixture against Derby County has been postponed following a positive test of Covid-19 for a member of Paul Warne's squad.

The club released a statement saying that further players within the first team bubble are also showing symptoms of the virus.

Following conversations with the EFL and medical advice provided by club doctors, the club took the decision to request a postponement to the fixture, which was approved by the EFL.

The game which was set to take place at AESSEAL New York Stadium will now be rearranged.