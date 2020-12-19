Seven-year-old's running challenge for cousin who has spinal tumour

Watch Chris Kiddey's report.

A seven-year-old Harrogate boy has taken on a huge challenge during the Christmas holidays. Harry Wickham plans to run fifty kilometres in what's being billed as a "Run For Rosie". His cousin Rosie Rant, who'll be two shortly, was diagnosed with a spinal tumour in May.

Harry will run three kilometres a day over the festive period to raise funds for the Candlelighters charity, which has supported Rosie and her family throughout her surgery and treatment.

Harry's been partly inspired by rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield's recent stunning charity run. He completed seven marathons in just seven days.

Harry has already raised nearly £5000, more than ten times his original target.

We are so proud of Harry and they have such a special bond Harry and Rosie and the four cousins and it is such a nice way to end what has been a really hard year Helen Rant, Rosie's mother