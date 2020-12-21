Video footage by MEN Media

A flood warning has been issued for East and West Cowick after a canal embankment collapsed close to the M62.

Emergency services and East Riding Council worked overnight after the banks of the Aire and Calder Navigation breached on Sunday (20 December).

The area was badly hit by flooding earlier this year in February following heavy rainfall. During the floods, a number of homes and businesses had to be evacuated and more than 80 properties were affected.

Staff from East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Humberside Police, Humberside Fire and Rescue, the Environment Agency and the Canal and River Trust have remained on site responding to the incident and have deployed pumping equipment to help reduce water levels.

The council delivered sandbags to the area and has put contingency plans in place for the provision of a rest centre and transport has also been put on standby to assist, if properties need evacuating.

Humberside Fire and Rescue deployed a drone on Sunday evening (20 December) to provide information on the spread of the floodwater overnight.

Gillian Barley, Head of Revenues and Procurement at East Riding of Yorkshire Council and Emergency Control Centre Manager, said:

“The council and its partners are on the scene and are responding to the incident and will have staff and equipment on-hand throughout the night.

“Plans have been drawn up to plug the breach using bags of aggregate and these will be delivered by helicopter in the morning.

“The council and its partners will also be looking to deploy further pumping assets to the area in order to reduce flood waters and defend properties.

“This is a challenging situation, but we will do all we can tonight, tomorrow and as long as is needed in order to support our residents and businesses.”

Flood damage to East Cowick in February 2020

On its website, the Environment Agency says: "Following a significant breach of the left bank of the Aire and Calder Navigation near the River Don at New Bridge, flooding of properties and roads is expected.

"The area most at risk is West Cowick. We understand that flood waters are already impacting the area and we expect some property flooding in areas closest to the drains.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are liaising with the Local Authorities and the Canals and Rivers Trust in order to manage the situation.

"Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers and the canal, which may be flooded and avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses."