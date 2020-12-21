Hull haulage firm says damage following delays to ports going to be 'significant'

A Hull based haulage firm has said that the damage to companies across the country will be 'significant', after significant disruption to ports across the country following France closing its border to the UK.

It is following a growing list of European countries have banned travel from the UK as a mutant variant of Covid-19 spreads that it is behind a rapid escalation of cases in London and the south east.

Dover’s ferry terminal has closed to “all accompanied traffic leaving the UK” after France moved to shut its border and the government is urging everyone not to travel to Kent ports, where they expect "significant disruption."

Ash Mamoojee Commercial Director of Middlegate Europe in Hull said there are more than 50,000 vehicles that could be affected by the closure and called the situation "simply shocking".

It was very shocking, as of yesterday evening I didn’t anticipate such inaction would materialise and we’ve been working since then around the clock to make sure that our customers are served and our process are protected and our ferries. The damage to deliveries is going to be significant. Ash Mamoojee, Commercial Director

Freight traffic was queuing up at the Eurotunnel entrance days before the travel ban. Credit: PA

While unaccompanied freight is exempt from the 48-hour ban, goods that would usually be transported on lorries driven onto ferries by drivers face being unable to cross the Channel to France.

HGVs turning up at Dover on Monday morning were greeted with glowing signs saying “French borders closed” and were turned away.

Meanwhile, the Eurotunnel will remain completely closed from the UK to France for 48 hours as of 10pm on Sunday.

With 10,000 trucks normally crossing the Channel daily in the run up to Christmas - according to the British Retail Consortium - there are serious concerns within the food and drink industry.

Port of Dover chief executive Doug Bannister has called on the UK and French governments to allow lorry drivers to resume travel across the Channel.

He told the PA news agency: “With the news that was released around this new variant that’s in the UK now, clearly what that meant is that a whole lot of people around Europe had to start thinking carefully about this.

“But the one thing that we did see is, certainly during the first lockdown back in March and April, we did see that lorry drivers had been exempt.

“So whilst there may have been travel bans, which indeed there were, the freight could still carry on across the Channel every day that allowed the nation to keep its stock levels high.

“The hope is that governments are in dialogue right now to try and determine what protocols need to be put in place.”

Drivers will be reluctant to travel to France without a guarantee they will be able to return. Credit: PA

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the ban on accompanied freight was "a bit of an issue".

But he added: "Do be aware that most goods - 80% of goods - come into this country via unaccompanied freight so they come in in cargo which doesn't require a driver with it.

"So yes it's a concern but it's something that we hope to get resolved and I've been speaking to my French opposite number who is keen to resolve it."

Mr Shapps said that the disused Manston Airport in Kent would be used as a lorry park, while Operation Stack – the contingency measures used to queue on the M20 whenever there is disruption at the channel – was already in place.

Hauliers are the "often on their own" and the "last people to come into contact with others", the Transport Secretary added.