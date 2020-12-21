Leeds virologist says new covid variant 'already here' in Yorkshire

Interview by ITV Calendar's Duncan Wood.

A virologist from the University of Leeds has said that the new variant of Covid-19 is 'already here' in Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire.

It is after the Government announced earlier today that the new variant of Covid-19 could drive the R number up by as much as 0.4 (21 December).

The Government have said new strain of the virus, is substantially more infectious than other strains we've been dealing with until now.

It was first detected back in September. In November, around a quarter of cases in London were the new variant. This reached nearly two-thirds of cases in mid-December.

Credit: PA

Professor Mark Harris from the University of Leeds told ITV Calendar that although scientists across the country "working very hard" to uncover more information about the new strain, "no one fully understands" yet.

Professor said: "What we do know is that the new strain has around 23 changes to the original virus and that seems to lead to some changes in its ability to be transmitted."

Many of those people travelling up north from tier 4 will be infected and will the virus to the rest of the country but we have to note that of course that virus is already present in the rest of the country. As Matt Hancock said on Saturday, 5% of cases in the Yorkshire and Humber are already the new variant. Professor Mark Harris, University of Leeds

Boris Johnson told a Downing Street press conference that the new strain of the virus is behind a rapid escalation of cases in London and the south east.

He said there was "no evidence" it was any more severe strain or could cause more mortality but it "does spread more easily".

"It could increase the R number by as much as 0.4," he said. "It could be 70% more transmissible."

In response to the new variant, Sheffield's Public Health bosses are urging everyone "with the mildest of symptoms to self-isolate and get a test".

Eleanor Rutter, Public Health Consultant at Sheffield City Council, said: “During the second national lockdown, while rates of Coronavirus infection slowed down in most areas of the country, rates in the South East increased.

"With this increase in cases, a new strain of the virus was identified. It is normal for viruses to undergo mutations and it was always a possibility that this could happen.

"Unfortunately, this new strain is much more infectious than the dominant strain which has been circulating over the last nine months.

"Estimates suggest it is up to 75% more transmissible and this is being looked at meticulously amongst professionals.

"Importantly, there is nothing to suggest that current testing methods or the effectiveness of vaccination, will be affected.

"In common with other parts of the country it is highly likely that we have cases of the new variant of Covid. We are asking anyone, even with the mildest of symptoms to self-isolate and get a test.

"The good news is that the new variant can be controlled by the same measures that we are all familiar with. However, following the announcement from Government on Saturday, we want to urge anyone who has travelled from the south east, over the last several days, to Sheffield to stay at home to prevent the spread of the virus.

"We also want to remind people to be cautious; it is imperative that we all now stick firmly to the guidance by maintaining a distance of at least 2metres from people you do not live with and washing your hands frequently for 20 seconds as well as wearing a face covering.

"We know how hard people have and continue to work to limit the spread of this disease in Sheffield and how much people wanted some sense of ‘normality’ over the Christmas period, but it is more important now than ever to do whatever we can to keep our friends and families safe over the coming weeks.”