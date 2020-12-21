Man arrested in search for missing Halifax teenager Tara Whelan

Police are growing increasingly concerned around the welfare of a missing teenager from Halifax.

Tara Whelan, 18 was last seen in Halifax Town Centre on Market Street on the morning of Tuesday 15 December.

Police now believe that she was in the Parkinson Lane/Queen’s Road area of Halifax at around 1pm on Tuesday.

A 39 year old man from the Halifax area has been arrested in connection with her disappearance and remains in Police custody at this time.

She is described as white female, 5ft7 tall, medium build, pale complexion, blonde hair and glasses.

She was last seen wearing a white top, black leggings, dark green parka coat with fur around the hood, black ankle boots and a large purple over the shoulder handbag.

It is out of character for Tara to be out of contact with her family for this long and we are growing increasing concerned that she has not be in contact with them. I would appeal directly to anyone who knows where Tara is or who has seen her over the last few days to come forward Detective Superintendent Mark Swift