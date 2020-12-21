West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Mark Burns-Williamson, has issued a warning following the introduction of Tier 4 restrictions in London and the South-East.

In an announcement he said: "Whilst Tier 4 currently affects London and the South East, West Yorkshire remains in Tier 3.

"The Christmas period for the purpose of ‘Christmas bubbles’ has now been changed to Christmas Day only which is also the case for Tier 3 areas like West Yorkshire.

"We remain in Tier 3 for a very good reason and there is still a long way to go in overcoming this pandemic. Covid-19 is still a very real threat and it is incumbent upon us all to do the right thing.

“That means managing our own behaviours and activities, although we know this is incredibly difficult after a really tough year and certainly as the Christmas season is upon us.

“However, going against this latest guidance will only contribute to the problem and extend our recovery process as a region and country, so I would urge people to ensure they do the right thing, not only for themselves but for their loved ones and wider community.

“West Yorkshire Police will continue to adopt the approach of Encourage, Explain, Engage and Enforce breaches where appropriate.

“We can and will get through this together, but we have to all do our bit to ensure we are doing whatever we can to reduce the rates of transmission to help come out more quickly and safely at the other end of this in 2021.

“We also need to remember and support all our emergency service and key workers who are on the front-line of the response this winter, who are there on all our behalf doing their job to help protect us.”

What is tier 3?

Also referred to as the 'very high' risk category.

People cannot mix indoors or in most outdoor situations with people outside of their household or support bubble.

In permitted outdoor areas like parks, they must only meet in groups of six people or less.

All pubs, bars and restaurants must close and can only operate as takeaways.

Gyms and other forms of indoor leisure are allowed to remain open but group activities must not happen.

The guidelines advise against any overnight stays, other than within a support bubble.

Exercise classes can happen outdoors but people should limit classes, they are banned inside.

Organised sport can continue.

Hotels will be told to close except for limited work reasons.

Weddings are allowed to have 15 guests and 30 people are allowed at funerals.

Wedding receptions are banned.

Indoor entertainment venues like cinemas must close.

Places of worship are allowed to open but people must only interact with others from their household.

People should make as few journeys as possible and should avoid leaving their area unless absolutely necessary.

Large events like live performances should not take place.