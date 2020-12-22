Helicopter deployed to help plug breach on Aire and Calder Navigation embankment

A helicopter has arrived to help plug the breach on the Aire and Calder Navigation embankment. One tonne bags of sand and stone will be dropped in an attempt to stem the flow of water.

Emergency services and East Riding Council worked all day yesterday and overnight on Sunday (20 December) after thousands of gallons of water burst through the canal bank of the Aire and Calder Navigation.

Plans to use the helicopter on Monday were abandoned due to foggy weather.

Ultra high volume pumps are also being used to discharge water to ensure nearby homes and roads are not affected by the deluge.

The Environment Agency say that water levels have remained stable and the flood risk to properties in East Cowick, West Cowick and Pollington has significantly reduced.

The council has delivered sandbags to the area and contingency plans are in place for the provision of a rest centre. Transport has also been put on standby to assist, if properties need evacuating.

The area was badly hit by flooding earlier this year in February following heavy rainfall. During the floods, a number of homes and businesses had to be evacuated and more than 80 properties were affected.