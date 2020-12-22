A woman from Hull whose former partner was murdered by a man, who went on to tackle a terrorist on London Bridge last year, says one heroic act does not make him a hero.

Steve Gallant made headlines in November 2019 for confronting terrorist Usman Khan while on day release from prison. The 42-year-old was serving a sentence for killing former firefighter Barrie Jackson outside what was then the Dolphin Pub on Greenwich Avenue in Hull 14 years earlier.

Vicky Foster, who has two children to Mr Jackson, was one of the millions of people to share videos of three men fighting Khan on London Bridge with items including a narwhal tusk, before it was revealed Gallant was among them.

It just stops you in your tracks. It's kind of a retriggering of trauma, I now understand, but at the time it was really scary, I was having flashbacks, nightmares, couldn't get out of bed again, couldn't concentrate. It very quickly became a nightmare for us. Vicky Foster

Usman Khan was held back by Gallant and two others before the terrorist was shot dead by armed police. He was wearing a fake suicide vest and carrying knives. Gallant and Khan had both been attending an educational project for ex-offenders at Fishmongers Hall next to London Bridge before the attack.Saskia Jones and Jack Merritt, who were both involved in the event, died from stab wounds.

In October, Gallant was pardoned by the Queen in recognition of his "exceptionally brave actions". Ms Foster has now recorded a radio documentary about the incident called 'Can I Talk About Heroes?' which premieres tonight.

Vicky Foster said:

"The idea of calling someone a hero means you're just going to focus on one aspect of what they've done. Gallant's a complicated character. He did what he did back in 2005, he's caused a lot of damage to me and my family but then he's also done this good thing. Barry was a similar kind of character, he did do some bad things before he died but he was also a fireman for a long time before that, so he'd saved people's lives himself. To try and reduce people down to a word like hero is kind of an impossible thing to do."

Ms Foster says she is now accessing counselling that was not available to the families of victims of homicide 15 years ago.