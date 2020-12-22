Hull Theatres announce covid-safe show season

Hull City Hall and Hull New Theatre have announced a new series of shows starting in spring of 2021.

The Prologue Series: A Covid Safe Season - will feature a special selection of one-off evenings including cabaret, comedy, music and drama.

Organisers say that the productions will be created in a socially distanced manner ensuring Covid-secure compliance. The inaugural Prologue Series, will form a wider initiative to promote art and culture within the city.

Chair of Hull Culture and Leisure’s Board said

I am thrilled that as our prestigious venues emerge from the pandemic, we are able to provide high quality cultural experiences for all to enjoy. Councillor Marjorie Brabazon, Chair of Hull Culture and Leisure board

Cllr David Craker, Portfolio holder for culture leisure and tourism at Hull City Council, said: