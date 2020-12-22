The Leader of Leeds City Council, Councillor Judith Blake CBE, has been selected to be a Labour Party Peer in the House of Lords.

Councillor Blake was named among the new peers announced by the Government today.

Councillor Blake has served as Leader of Leeds City Council since 2015 and before that was Deputy Leader since 2010, as well as been a ward councillor in Leeds for 24 years.

Responding to the announcement, Councillor Judith Blake CBE said:

I am honoured to be selected to join the House of Lords at this hugely important time. It has been a great privilege to serve as Leader of my home city of Leeds for the last five and a half years. “Joining the House of Lords will allow me to continue to represent the interests of our city in Westminster. Councillor Judith Blake CBE

She added:

"It has never been more important to have regional voices with experience of local government represented at a national level.”

Councillor Blake will start discussions in the New Year to ensure a smooth transition for when she steps down as Leader of Leeds City Council, once it is clear when her new role will commence.