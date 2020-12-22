Medics at Bradford Royal Infirmary warn of a post-Christmas Covid 19 wave

Staff at Bradford Royal Infirmary have borne the brunt of the covid pandemic since the first lockdown was imposed in March. The city soon began to compete for the unwanted top spot in the incidence of coronavirus cases in the coming weeks and months.

Staff have coped with two waves of the coronavirus infection but now fear a third, post-Christmas, spike. Our reporter Katie Oscroft and cameraman Simon White were invited into the hospital to speak to staff and patients inside the red zone.

Article by ITV Calendar reporter - Katie Oscroft

The first patient I interviewed on Ward 31 in Bradford Royal Infirmary was Wayne, a 44-year-old man who was a regular gym goer.

Wayne Delsaint

He's spent the two days in hospital and if he's lucky he will be home before the New Year. He thinks he may have caught the infection from his mother but never expected he would suffer so much.

Mario runs an Italian takeaway and has been in hospital for 10 days already.

Mario Ferrara

Dr Dinesh Saralya told me that the coming week was 'crucial' for his patient and that 'hopefully' the treatment would start to kick in.

Mario was breathing through a ventilator but if he starts to feel better he will have breaks from it.

The third patient I met was John in the next bay. He was feeling awful and struggled to speak, but he summoned up the breath to say this. "Just do what you're told. I wouldn't wish this on anybody. It's terrible,"

These are scenes which became familiar during the first wave.

The second wave has stretched our hospitals further than we realise, even though they are better equipped to treat what is in front of them.

The ward we were on was calm, organised and in control. But the feeling was that this is a lull before a post-Christmas rush. The messages on doing the right thing could not be clearer. But the sense of foreboding about what is around the corner was equally apparent.

At the peak of the first wave of Covid 19 Bradford Royal Infirmary had 105 patients on its wards, some of them on ventilators.The second wave saw many more very sick people admitted to the hospital and the peak was 176, considerably more than during the summer